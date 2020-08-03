Sign up
Photo 486
Intense Deep Auburn
Dyed my hair yesterday and it came out little darker than I expected but I like it.
I also put on makeup for the first time in 2 months, changed clothes and wore my new earrings for the first time for this photo. Also it was starting to rain on me.
What we do for a good selfie.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
Bonnie McClendon
Oooooooo love to all!!! Looks fantastic! You look great ✨!!!
August 4th, 2020
