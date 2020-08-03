Previous
Intense Deep Auburn by lisaconrad
Photo 486

Intense Deep Auburn

Dyed my hair yesterday and it came out little darker than I expected but I like it.

I also put on makeup for the first time in 2 months, changed clothes and wore my new earrings for the first time for this photo. Also it was starting to rain on me.
What we do for a good selfie.
Lisa Conrad

Bonnie McClendon
Oooooooo love to all!!! Looks fantastic! You look great ✨!!!
August 4th, 2020  
