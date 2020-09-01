Previous
Walking Stick Bug by lisaconrad
Walking Stick Bug

Taking Bella out at 5am and in the dark think I see something moving in the tree. Turn the flashlight on and see this Walking Stick Bug.

Just glad it wasn’t a roach.
Lisa Conrad

I'm back! I'm finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I'm going to use it as a photo diary...
