Previous
Next
Reunited by lisaconrad
Photo 521

Reunited

Bella’s dog walker, Chelsea, came to see her. They haven’t seen each other since mid March. Bella was a little shy at first then remembered her and they played and she got lots of treats. She was very happy.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise