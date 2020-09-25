Previous
Super Pup by lisaconrad
Photo 538

Super Pup

Today marks one month since Bella had a stroke. She is eating, walking, playful and stubborn. She is back to being herself.
25th September 2020

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
@lisaconrad
