Icicles by lisaconrad
Photo 678

Icicles

Found these cool icicles while walking Bella.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
