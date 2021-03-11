Previous
Overcast by lisaconrad
Photo 704

Overcast

Today was a long day, this week has been a long week.
The sky was overcast all day, but no rain and the temps were pushing 80*. I’m not ready for the warm weather.
11th March 2021

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
192% complete

