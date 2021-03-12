Previous
Blooming by lisaconrad
Photo 705

Blooming

Doing is blooming in my complex. It is funny to think a month ago we had 6” of snow and ice and the city shut down for several days. Now it is high 70’s and flowers are staring to bloom.
12th March 2021

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm back! I'm finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I'm going to use it as a photo diary...
193% complete



Photo Details

