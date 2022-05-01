Previous
I made it to Boston around lunchtime today and got the keys to my new apartment! I unloaded my car and started unpacking. Feeling a little overwhelmed but excited about the new adventure.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Lisa Conrad

