Previous
Next
View by lisaconrad
Photo 833

View

View from my new office. Can’t wait until it is warmer to have lunch outside under those umbrellas.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks like a wonderful spot to eat your lunch! I love the colourful umbrellas 😊
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise