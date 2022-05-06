Sign up
Photo 836
Desk
I put together my first piece of new furniture. I love how it fits in this little nook right by the windows. Now I need to start ordering the rest of my furniture.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
