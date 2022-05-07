Previous
Neighborhood by lisaconrad
Neighborhood

I walked to Whole Foods and back today, 1.7 miles each way. I wanted to get out and see more of the neighborhood. This is a house I pass every day on the way to the train. I love this style of house and the tree in bloom was so pretty.
7th May 2022

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
