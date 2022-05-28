Previous
Bee 6 by lisaconrad
Photo 858

Bee 6

I went to an outdoor shopping center today and bought several new tops for work. I passed this door as I was walking to the train. Not sure if there are five other bees around the center.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
