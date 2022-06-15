Previous
Snorkel Blue by lisaconrad
Snorkel Blue

I LOVE my new shoes!! They are my favorite color and they are comfortable. Can’t wait to wear them tomorrow.
Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
