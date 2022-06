Juneteenth

Juneteenth was actually yesterday but we are off is working today to observe the holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the US.

I read a quote this morning (and now I can’t find it to quote the source) but I feel that it states the reality of the life POC have to deal with in the US.

“Slavery ended in the US but racism is still alive”. I hope that one day everyone can truly be equal.