CX Summer Nights by lisaconrad
Photo 884

CX Summer Nights

The little neighborhood where my office is located put on this event tonight. There was a local band that was really good, several food trucks and lots of people out with their pups. I went with a few coworkers and had a fun evening.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
