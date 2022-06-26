Frida Kahlo Immersion

Today a coworker and I went to the Immersion Frida Kahlo show and did yoga. It was amazing. It felt so good to stretch and move my body while the show was going on around us. After the class we were able to sit on our mats while they replayed the show. It is so moving. You are surrounded by the art and photos, music is playing, you can feel the emotion in her work.

After the show we walked around downtown for awhile then went to lunch and had an delicious meal.

It was a really good day and I really connected with my coworker.