Heirloom Tomato Tartine by lisaconrad
Photo 896

Heirloom Tomato Tartine

My coworker and I went to the cafe next to our office for lunch today and I had this amazing tartine. It had pesto, goat cheese mousse, olive oil and tomatoes on sourdough. It was so good, I will definitely be ordering it again.
Lisa Conrad

