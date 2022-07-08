Previous
Train Ride by lisaconrad
Photo 899

Train Ride

After work I caught the train to Gloucester on the coast. I’m staying with my coworker tonight because we have an early event tomorrow morning. We had a delicious Italian dinner and great conversations. It is such a cute little town.
Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
