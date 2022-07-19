Previous
Next
Heat Wave by lisaconrad
Photo 910

Heat Wave

Today was hot 🥵. It was 96*F. I was sweating after walking to my apartment from the train station. I’m so happy that I bought AC units for my living room and bedroom. Tomorrow will be another hot day too.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise