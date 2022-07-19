Sign up
Photo 910
Heat Wave
Today was hot 🥵. It was 96*F. I was sweating after walking to my apartment from the train station. I’m so happy that I bought AC units for my living room and bedroom. Tomorrow will be another hot day too.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
