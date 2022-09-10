Sign up
Photo 963
New Friend
I met up with some friends for dinner tonight. It was great to get out and catch up with them. On my walk to the restaurant I met this sweet cat who who let me pet her.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
Diana
ace
So cute, how wonderful that you are making so many new friends.
September 11th, 2022
