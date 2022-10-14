Previous
Evening Reflections by lisaconrad
Photo 997

Evening Reflections

It rained most of the day but cleared up in time for me to run an errand after work. I love the sunset colors being reflected in the puddles.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
