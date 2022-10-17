Previous
Reunited by lisaconrad
Photo 1000

Reunited

I met up with my best friend, Bonnie today. We haven’t seen each other since Aug of 2020. It was so good to she her and so excited to spend the next few days with her.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
