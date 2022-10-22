Previous
Landing by lisaconrad
Photo 1005

Landing

I’m home from my trip. I had an amazing time with my friends but I’m happy to be home in my bed. I had a window seat on the way home and was able to capture the sunset behind the skyline while we were landing.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
