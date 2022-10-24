Sign up
Photo 1007
Stones
I was walking to the grocery store and I passed this walkway with these colorful stones. I thought they were so pretty.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
0
0
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
1007
photos
5
followers
10
following
275% complete
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Views
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
