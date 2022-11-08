Previous
Sunbeam by lisaconrad
Photo 1022

Sunbeam

They cut down the tree in front of my window so now there is a moment in the morning when the sun hits my eyes.
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
