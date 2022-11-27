Previous
Next
Polar Bears Win! by lisaconrad
Photo 1041

Polar Bears Win!

This afternoon we went to the Bowdoin Men’s Basketball game. My brother in law is the head couch. It was a tight game and the score was close the whole time. We were down in the first half but came back and kicked ass. We won by 8 points!!
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
285% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise