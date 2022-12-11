Previous
Let It Snow by lisaconrad
Let It Snow

We had the first snow of the season! I had to go out and walk around the neighborhood to see the snow. As someone who has lived in the south my whole life I’m very excited to experience my first New England winter.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
