Snow Covered by lisaconrad
Photo 1129

Snow Covered

I worked from home today and went on a walk in the snow after work. I love waking up to everything covered in snow. It is so pretty and calming. It’s crazy that the cold doesn’t bother me when I go walking in the snow.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
