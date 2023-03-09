Previous
Happy Hour by lisaconrad
Happy Hour

Some coworkers and I went out for happy hour after work today. I met some people I have seen around the office but never talked to. It was fun and needed after a long week.
Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
