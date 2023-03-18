Fire

This afternoon after I got home from an outing I was sitting on my couch with the windows open. I could hear lots of sirens nearby and then I could smell smoke so I did what most people would do and ran outside to see what was happening. I was actually behind a few of my neighbors who were doing the same thing. So I walked around the block trying to look nonchalant and found the commotion. A house was smoking around the corner from me. I didn’t see any flames so I’m not sure how bad it was and I couldn’t get too close so I’m not positive on which house it was. There were lots of other people out on the sidewalks trying to see what was going on.