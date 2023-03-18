Previous
Fire

This afternoon after I got home from an outing I was sitting on my couch with the windows open. I could hear lots of sirens nearby and then I could smell smoke so I did what most people would do and ran outside to see what was happening. I was actually behind a few of my neighbors who were doing the same thing. So I walked around the block trying to look nonchalant and found the commotion. A house was smoking around the corner from me. I didn’t see any flames so I’m not sure how bad it was and I couldn’t get too close so I’m not positive on which house it was. There were lots of other people out on the sidewalks trying to see what was going on.
18th March 2023

Lisa Conrad

