Photo 1166
Patina
I went to the North End this morning and this building stuck out to me. I love how the windows turned patina.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
1
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
1169
photos
4
followers
8
following
320% complete
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
1st April 2023 10:14am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such fabulous architcture on these tall narrow buildings, love the tones and decorations.
April 6th, 2023
