Previous
Next
Patina by lisaconrad
Photo 1166

Patina

I went to the North End this morning and this building stuck out to me. I love how the windows turned patina.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such fabulous architcture on these tall narrow buildings, love the tones and decorations.
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise