Looking in, looking out.

It was one year ago today the first US Covid-19 case was reported. That case was just barely north of where I live. It quickly spread to a long-term care facility five miles from my home.⁠

⁠

In one week my parents are scheduled to receive their first dose of a vaccine. My father is incredibly high risk, so this news is met with so much joy and relief.⁠

⁠

Today I am specifically grateful for the tireless hours scientists have dedicated to finding a solution to this pandemic. There is finally some light shining through in what has felt like a darkness.⁠