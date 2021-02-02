Previous
Bringing back the sass by lisahalbert
33 / 365

Bringing back the sass

2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

*lisa*

@lisahalbert
A mom of two rambunctious boys living with my husband, two cats and dog in the Pacific Northwest.
Photo Details

Katarzyna Morawiec
Beautiful portrait! Fantastic idea! Well done!
February 5th, 2021  
