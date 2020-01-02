Previous
Celebratory Steak by lisalilette
2 / 365

Celebratory Steak

Starting the New Year off right... Today I won a raffle, and my prize is a 3 night stay in a cabin in Gatlinburg this spring!
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Lisa Lilette

@lisalilette
