Previous
Next
Head Rest by lisalynne
35 / 365

Head Rest

My puggle Sammy just turned 1. We’ve only had him for 4 months and he is quite the character. Somehow he finds this comfortable and it’s become a habit
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Lisa Lynne

@lisalynne
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise