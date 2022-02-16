Previous
Wild Turkey by lisalynne
45 / 365

Wild Turkey

This is one half of the famous Thelma & Louise wild turkeys in Groton CT. They are free roaming wild turkeys that people have come to adore.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Lisa Lynne

@lisalynne
