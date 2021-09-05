Previous
Barry by lisas66
Barry

Walked along Southbank from Tower Bridge along to Maltby Market, Borough Market then crossed over the river and walked all the way to Spitalfields. Enjoyed a couple of drinks together with Oscar and Nicky.
lisa spencer

@lisas66
