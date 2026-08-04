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Flying colours by lisasavill
Photo 504

Flying colours

I'm not sure what type of pigeon this is but I thought the colours were beautiful.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Lisa Savill

@lisasavill
Hi, I love taking photos but know little about taking great photographs. I’d love to be more creative and know how to really capture the...
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