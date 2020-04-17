Sheri H

This is a photo I took in 1978 of a friend of mine from High School. She passed away Wed, April 15, 2020 in the midst of the horrible pandemic. She was not well, but its painful that none of her friends could see her off. Another old friend passed the same day, Im not certain of the circumstances other than he posted on his FB page that he could be dead by the time he finished his post, so Im guessing he was ill too. Not my usual joyful post, but I wanted to leave this in a place where I could find it later.