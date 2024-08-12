Previous
Cardboard Cereal Box Records by lisasutton
Photo 438

Cardboard Cereal Box Records

Framed Cereal Box Record Remnants (no repros--all real) affixed to fridge with magnets
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Lisa Kurtz Sutton

@lisasutton
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise