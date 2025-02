80000839_10219614508256349_5334813968244408320_n

Logo for the Hacienda Restaurant which was once in teh Pacific Palisades. when I worked there, they gave me a T-Shirt to wear that was this image (and yes, on yellow). When I quit the job almost 2 years later, they made me give the shirt back.They closed around 1980, but those who lived in the Palisades back then all remember it as a fabulous and reasonably priced Mexican restaurant.