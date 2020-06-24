Sign up
Morning Magnolia
Came across this while out walking early this morning. I love how quiet it is and I get to see the details around me.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Lise Mantha
@lisemantha
Started a daily photo journal to get back into the habit.
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505G
Taken
24th June 2020 6:51am
white
flowers
tender
magnolia
summer flowers
