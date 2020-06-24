Previous
Morning Magnolia by lisemantha
12 / 365

Morning Magnolia

Came across this while out walking early this morning. I love how quiet it is and I get to see the details around me.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Lise Mantha

@lisemantha
Started a daily photo journal to get back into the habit.
3% complete

