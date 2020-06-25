Previous
Morning at the Marina by lisemantha
13 / 365

Morning at the Marina

Caught some activity at the USNA Marina this morning.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Lise Mantha

@lisemantha
Started a daily photo journal to get back into the habit.
3% complete

Photo Details

GaryW
Lovely scene. Like the low perspective.
June 25th, 2020  
