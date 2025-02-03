Previous
Settling Snow by littledottie
3 / 365

Settling Snow

On my way to uni, noticed that the snow on top of this piece of art had settled and was undisturbed. Just something about it...
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Lottie Eastwood

@littledottie
Just a uni student studying ceramics and glass with a love for photography. UK based.
