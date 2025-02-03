Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Settling Snow
On my way to uni, noticed that the snow on top of this piece of art had settled and was undisturbed. Just something about it...
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lottie Eastwood
@littledottie
Just a uni student studying ceramics and glass with a love for photography. UK based.
8
photos
1
followers
1
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2025 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close