River Walk by littledottie
8 / 365

River Walk

Today, I went for an explore, to see what I could find, this view was gorgeous! Half frozen, half water.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Lottie Eastwood

@littledottie
Just a uni student studying ceramics and glass with a love for photography. UK based.
Photo Details

Nicola Eastwood ace
Love this!
February 16th, 2025  
