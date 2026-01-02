file_0000000085b871f4b785d87b52a194bb

Previous
Осваиваю чат GPT. На улице падает мокрый снег. У Маргариты с 1-го на 2-е ночевала Маша. Прослушала вебинар на тему обучения бухгалтерии в Нидерландах. Может вернуться в бухгалтерию?
