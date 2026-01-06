Previous
IMG_20260106_132502 by liubova
IMG_20260106_132502

У Миши и Маргариты школы сегодня не работали. Надю не повезли в школу. Я поехала на работу, дорога была более-менее. В обед уже начали ходить автобусы и главные дороги были почищены.
6th January 2026

Liubov

@liubova
