IMG_20260112_223819 by liubova
12 / 365

IMG_20260112_223819

Картина- подарок самой себе на 44-х летние. Буду долго раскрашивать! Сегодня было занятие по танцам в дополнительной группе. Ая бросила танцы. Я в шоке(((
12th January 2026

Liubov

@liubova
3% complete

