IMG20260124115050 by liubova
IMG20260124115050

Сегодня Надя закончила программу на А-диплом по плаванию. В следующее воскресенье экзамен. Проверила зрение и заказала очки, зрение очень упало. Переживаю
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Liubov

@liubova
