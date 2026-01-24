Sign up
20 / 365
IMG20260124115050
Сегодня Надя закончила программу на А-диплом по плаванию. В следующее воскресенье экзамен. Проверила зрение и заказала очки, зрение очень упало. Переживаю
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Liubov
@liubova
20
photos
0
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Reno8 5G
Taken
24th January 2026 11:50am
Tags
2026
