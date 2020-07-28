Previous
Thrifting Camera Find by liv4pixgmailcom
Thrifting Camera Find

This is my first day of documenting. A haircut followed by shopping local small businesses. I saw a vintage camera and ended the day at a shop owner’s home looking at her pig! What a strange life.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Darlene

@liv4pixgmailcom
